Election Commission grants national party status to AAP, withdraws national tag of Trinamool Congress, CPI, NCP

April 10, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 10 granted the status of a national party to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while also withdrawing this status from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party of India (CPI)

This move comes only days after the ECI informed the Karnataka High Court that it will decide on the AAP’s application for the grant of ‘national party’ status before April 13, when the gazette notification of the Karnataka Assembly polls will be issued.

AAP had filed an application for the grant of national party status in December 2022.

The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four States — Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.

"No one can stop an idea whose time has come. Aam Aadmi Party's time has come. India's time has come."



—CM @ArvindKejriwal



Congratulations to all our supporters & volunteers 🎉



🎗️We are now, a NATIONAL PARTY 🇮🇳🧹 pic.twitter.com/s5Iv99WLwC — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 10, 2023

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is in power in Delhi and Punjab.

To earn a national party status, a political outfit needs to be recognised as State party in four States and have at least two members in the respective Legislative Assemblies, according to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) order, 1968.

In an order issued on Monday, the Commission also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.

With the latest move, the number of national parties in India has come down to six — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National People’s Party (NPP) and the AAP

The Commission said that NCP and Trinamool Congress will be recognised as State parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

It also granted “recognised state political party” status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya and the Tipra Motha in Tripura.

(With inputs from PTI)