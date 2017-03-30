ED attaches seer’s assets worth ₹11 cr.

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth ₹11.4 crore of Santosh Kumar Raul alias Sarathi Baba and his associates, for projecting himself as an incarnation of Lord Krishna and duping his followers. The Directorate has attached immovable assets, including one Barimul Ashram worth ₹9 crore, and bank deposits of ₹2.4 crore. The action comes after the Odisha police filed an FIR in August 2015.

The police had also filed a charge sheet against the Baba, who is currently lodged in a Chowdwar jail.

According to the charge sheet, the accused claimed that he had supernatural powers. On the pretext of serving the poor, he duped his followers into making huge donations. He used the donations for acquiring immovable assets and for his personal benefit.