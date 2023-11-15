Election Commission issues notice to AAP over social media posts against PM Modi

November 15, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to the Aam Aadmi Party for making “disparaging” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its social media handle.

The EC in its notice to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal asked the party to respond to the charge of model code violation by November 16. The notice comes after a complaint by the BJP on November 10. It had sought action against the AAP for posting a “very unacceptable” and “unethical” video clip and remarks against Mr. Modi. The AAP had posted a video on X featuring a leading industrialist and Mr. Modi.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, party national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni and party leader Om Pathak were part of the delegation which had approached the EC with the complaint.

“From its official handle, the AAP has posted a video and two tweets (posts on X) in which it has said very unacceptable, reprehensible, mischievous and unethical things about the democratically elected head of the government,” Mr Puri had told the media after registering a complaint with the poll body.

The EC in its notice Tuesday said: “The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party is hereby called upon to explain the statements/allegations/averments, made in the alleged social media posts under reference, against a star campaigner of another national party and against the political party and by insinuation and innuendo against the candidates for the state elections and to show cause why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct read with relevant election and penal laws should not be taken against you.”

“In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the EC will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you,” the notice said.