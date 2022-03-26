Bend and aim: DRDO’s corner-shot weapon gives police a critical eye

System bends and captures video feed saving soldiers from surprise counter attacks

A corner-shot weapon system (CSWS) designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is at an advanced stage of being inducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The CSWS is a special purpose weapon designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune. It can engage targets located around the corners as the system bends and captures video feed thus saving soldiers from any surprise counter attack and is best suited for urban, close quarter situations.

“The development was completed in March 2019 and has since cleared user trials with various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Procurement by CRPF and J&K police is under advanced stage,” a defence official said.

The development began about a decade back. In July 2020, the DRDO transferred the technology to the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Pune and the Zen Technologies Limited, Hyderabad, for production, the official said.

A few systems were used in the recent India–Japan bilateral army exercise Dharma Guardian–2022 which concluded on March 10 at Belagavi in Karnataka. Indian troops briefed the Japanese side on the system and both used it while practising room intervention to neutralise hostile elements.

The CSWS is equipped with weapon, camera, laser, infrared illuminator and torch in front portion, while display, electronics, battery and swivelling mechanism are located at rear portion, the official said. The body is made from high–grade aluminium alloy to make it lighter and durable.

Features like day night firing capability, colour display, digital zoom, zeroing facility, hot keys, high power battery along with status display and compliance with JSS 5855 makes it a very potent system for security forces engaged in Counter Insurgency and Counter Terror (CI/CT) operations, the official said.

Many superior features

This indigenously designed and developed system has many superior features compared to its contemporary international systems and available for 9 mm GLOCK 17/19 and 1A1 Auto Pistol variant, the official said.

The industry has been part of the development phase which enabled them to absorb the technology better, one of the officials said emphasising on the effort to involve the domestic industry as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar’ initiative.

The official said the prototypes during development and for the trials were produced by the two industries based on design given to them to ensure there are no gaps in manufacturing at a later stage. “The technical trials are done and the system is fully ready. It is also a good option for export,” the official said.

In the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks of 2008, both the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Army had projected requirement for corner shot weapons to equip their troops for urban warfare where security personnel get exposed while trying to locate or flush out terrorists. Both had then floated tenders for procuring them.