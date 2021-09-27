National

DRDO tests Akash Prime missile

A modified ground system of the existing Akash system had been used for the flight test, it stated.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully tested a new version of Akash Surface to Air missile Akash Prime from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha.

“In comparison to the existing Akash System, Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker for improved accuracy. Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under low temperature environment at higher altitudes,” a DRDO statement said. A modified ground system of the existing Akash system had been used for the flight test, it stated.

In its maiden flight test after improvements, the missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircraft, the DRDO noted.

Congratulating the team on the successful flight test, DRDO Chairman Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy said Akash Prime would further boost the confidence of the Army and the Air Force.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 8:38:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/drdo-tests-akash-prime-missile/article36698998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY