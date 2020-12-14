Dilli Chalo | At Singhu, conviction and camaraderie trump cold and growing attrition

Meticulous planning and cohesion have ensured that the farmers’ protest has remained peaceful

Amid strict foot patrols and discussions on parallels between their current agitation, the struggle of Sikh Gurus and those of revolutionaries from an undivided Punjab, the farmers’ protests at the Singhu Border gathered more steam on a cold December night over the weekend.

Thousands, predominantly from Punjab, were understood to have joined overnight — police estimates put the gathering at around 25,000 on Sunday morning up from approximately 20,000 to 21,000 on Saturday — with farmers aboard tractor trolleys, lining up behind one another for kilometres along a road connecting Narela to National Highway 1, proudly asserting they had driven for days through fields, dirt and unmetalled roads to reach the site.

As both fog and the temperature descended on them, the bustle of sloganeering protesters – on foot and aboard tractors – and din of rousing speeches blaring from several loudspeakers placed along the highway subsided for the day, some rearranged the warmth-inducing stubble stuffed below mattresses in trolleys and others adjusted their turbans before settling down on quilts above carpets on the open road towards the end of a day.

Watchful patrols

“We have groups of young men patrolling the perimeter of the site from late evening till dawn; we don’t want any undesirable element to enter the area — whether it is criminals or a ploy by the government or intelligence agencies to provoke or try to bring any kind of shame to the protest,” said Zorawar Pal Singh from Amritsar.

As the area got increasingly out-of-bounds for “outsiders” including journalists, Jaswant Singh, a farmer from Gurdaspur, was chatting with companions preparing to turn in for the night.

“Some people are trying to portray this protest as an anti-government protest but it is not one. You see, no government is good or bad; it is the laws that it enacts and enforces which make it good or bad. My explanation about what is happening is simple: imagine something as essential as water,” he said.

“What if I forced you to drink water when you are not thirsty? Either you will get wet or I, or both of us, if I force something I think is essential for you on you without your consent. It’s the same with these laws. We don’t need them no matter how much the government thinks we do,” he said.

Discipline is key

A few metres from police barricades near the toll plaza, Dr. Baljinder Singh, a retired Commerce professor from Amritsar’s Khalsa College was sitting on a carpet marking a makeshift common bed over a single layer of cloth on the road.

From a farming background himself and among the several speakers who had addressed the substantial gathering earlier during the day, Mr. Singh underlined what he said had emerged as the biggest strength of the protest: discipline.

“We have so far been successful in being perhaps the most successful protest gathering of this size in the country but that in itself presents a challenge: remaining so. On the other hand, what this protest has also succeeded in achieving so far is conveying the message of brotherhood. After decades, the people of Haryana and Punjab have come together and how,” he said.

“The people here, no matter what the odds, find motivation in the message and lives of the Sikh Gurus and the revolutionaries of Punjab and Haryana. In many ways, the month of December is especially dreary for us; it is during this time that Guru Gobind Singh ji’s family was separated with tragic consequences. In the same way as the Gurus and our warriors left their families for battle, those here have left their families in the countryside for this, so far, peaceful battle,” he said.

As the fog grows thicker and the mercury dips further along several kilometers of the highway occupied by the farmers, more tractors with trollies carrying five to seven passengers each inch closer to the site under the watchful eyes of the young men patrolling the perimeter, sticks in hand.

Arriving after days of being en route, they bring not just support and supplies but also motivation as they assure those camping at the Singhu Border since November 26 of thousands like them also on their way to strengthen the cause.

“There are thousands more tractor trollies with thousands more protesters moving to Delhi from several sides. If you go to any access point leading to the city, you will see lines upon lines of people like me who are willing to undergo any weather and any consequence to get these black laws repealed,” said Balwinder Sharma from Bhatinda who arrived late on Saturday night.

Early start

By 6 a.m., with no sight of the sun yet on an icy Sunday morning, the border is already abuzz with activity as farmers surround a Delhi Jal Board water tanker, taking turns to wash up even as others bathe from icy water drawn from a concrete tub on the other side of the road.

Inside, announcements begin from the stage to increase the size of the pandal to accommodate those who have joined overnight, to sweep the roads and clean the carpets for them. Multiple langars (free kicthens) begin operations amid the melodious kirtans (hymns) that fill the air, ahead of the fiery speeches.

“We are here for the long haul and know that the government can do anything to make that as short as possible,” said Sukwinder Jaswal from Doda as he helped install banners asking those at the protest to remain calm and ensure that the gathering remained peaceful. “At this point, it has become a game of who blinks first and achieving what we want is as important to us as how we do it,” he added.