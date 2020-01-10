Dep. of Military Affairs’ rules of business approved

﻿The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the Rules of Business for the newly created Department of Military Affairs (DMA) headed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), defence sources said on Friday.

“The DMA headed by Gen Bipin Rawat will have two Joint Secretaries, 13 Deputy Secretaries, 25 Under Secretaries and 22 Section officers,” a defence source said.

The Rules of Business have been approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and would be notified as a gazette, another official said.

The training policy, most of the training establishments and cadre management of the Services will be under the purview of the DMA, another official said, adding that defence diplomacy of the neighbourhood countries would also be under the CDS.

Similarly, deputations to the training establishments such as the National Defence Academy (NDA), the Indian Military Academy (IMA), the Officers Training Academy (OTA) and the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) would also be under the CDS. “Cadre review of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and Other Ranks (OR) will be looked after by the CDS,” the official said.

Two studies on the cadre review of officers and JCOs and ORs were carried out by the Army when Gen. Rawat was its chief and they were awaiting necessary approvals from the government for implementation.

On December 30, the government notified the DMA creation, with the CDS also as a Secretary in the MoD. The DMA is the fifth department in the MoD, the others being the Department of Defence, the Department of Defence Production, the Department of Defence Research and Development and the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

The Services have been brought under the ambit of the DMA in addition to the Territorial Army and works relating to the three Services and procurement exclusive to the Services except capital acquisitions. Defence imports and procurements would be under the the Department of Defence headed by the Defence Secretary, officials stated.

The DMA’s mandate includes promoting jointness in procurement, training and staffing for the Services; facilitating a restructuring of the military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands, and promoting the use of indigenous equipment.