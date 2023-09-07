HamberMenu
Delhi to Dili | India to open embassy in Timor-Leste

The decision was announced by PM Modi during his address at the ASEAN summit in Jakarta

September 07, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of East Timorese lining up to cast their vote in a general election at a polling station in Dili. India will open an embassy in the southeast Asian nation’s capital

Representational image of East Timorese lining up to cast their vote in a general election at a polling station in Dili. India will open an embassy in the southeast Asian nation’s capital | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jakarta Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the opening of India’s embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste, while addressing the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta.

Dili is the capital city of Timor-Leste, or East Timor, on the country's north coast. The city holds importance as it recalls the nation's struggles for independence from Portugal as well as Indonesia. 

India was one of the early countries to establish diplomatic relations with Timor-Leste and was represented at its Independence Day celebrations in May 2002 by a high level delegation led by the then Minister of State for External Affairs. An MOU formally establishing diplomatic relations was signed on 24 January 2003. 

Timor Leste joined ASEAN in 2022 as an Observor, before becoming its full Member. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the decision to open an embassy in Dili is a reflection of the importance India attaches to ASEAN, and its relations with Timor Leste.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi said that ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East policy and it has an important place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative.

PM Modi, who is in Jakarta, will return to New Delhi on Thursday evening ahead of the G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

