COVID-19 surge: New Zealand High Commission seeks oxygen support on social media

Many foreign diplomats in the national capital have tested positive

A significant number of foreign diplomats in the national capital have been hit by COVID-19’s deadly second wave. The situation was brought to light on Saturday evening with the Embassy of the Philippines reaching out to the volunteers of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) seeking oxygen cylinders. The health crisis in the capital’s diplomatic enclave came to attention once again with the New Zealand High Commission seeking help from the IYC publicly on Sunday morning.

“Could you please help with oxygen cylinder urgently at the New Zealand High Commission,” the High Commission on Sunday morning asked B.V. Srinivas, national president of the IYC. The Hindu has learnt that the High Commission of New Zealand has several cases of COVID-19 out of which two are serious that require oxygen support immediately.

The High Commission ostensibly went public after waiting for oxygen cylinders for many hours. The mission had set up a health care unit inside the premises to take care of the ailing diplomats and the support staff but the increasing number of cases has made it impossible for the unit to function without additional oxygen support, it was learnt.

Interestingly, the tweet of the New Zealand High Commission was deleted soon after it was noticed. However, volunteers of the IYC brought several oxygen cylinders to the New Zealand High Commission within an hour of the public appeal by the mission. “New Zealand High Commission opened gates of the Embassy and accepted cylinders,” said Mr. Srinivas on Twitter.

A bulk of the foreign missions are located in Chanakyapuri area of the capital where many diplomats also have their residences. Apart from the Philippines, at least one more major Southeast Asian embassy located in Chanakyapuri has several COVID-19 cases, it was informed to The Hindu.

A diplomat from the Palestinian Embassy informed that both he and his wife had tested positive and were currently under medication and said there were others too who may require help. Foreign diplomats stationed in Delhi had been part of India’s “vaccine diplomacy”. The Ministry of External Affairs took a team of foreign diplomats to visit vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad where they inspected Bharat Biotech and Biological E.

Some foreign diplomats resident in India had also taken the Covishield and Covaxin injections once the vaccination process was started in January, 2021. Ambassador Hector Cueva Jacome of Ecuador was one of the first envoys to receive the Covaxin dose on January 15.