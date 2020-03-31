Watch | Trains and stadiums turn COVID-19 quarantine facilities

5,000 rail coaches are being converted into COVID-19 isolation wards across India. The isolation coaches will be equipped with mosquito nets, charging points and space for paramedics.

The coaches are being converted under the supervision of Indian Railways' medical professionals. The Railway Board has asked its zonal units to be ready to convert up to 20,000 train coaches.

Apart from this, several stadiums are also being converted into COVID-19 quarantine centres. On March 22, the Sports Ministry offered facilities under SAI to be used as quarantine facilities. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is one of the first to be converted into a quarantine facility.