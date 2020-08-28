Coronavirus | India now third in death toll

Health Ministry says it is ramping up hospital infrastructure through 3-tier dedicated COVID facilities

India has tested more than nine lakh COVID-19 samples for the second consecutive day on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said in a release, adding that it was keeping a sharp focus on ‘test, track and treat’ strategy. “India has already created a capacity of doing 10 lakh tests per day and 9,01,338 samples were tested in the last 24 hours,” the release said.

The Ministry said the cumulative tests were nearing four crore.

Top 5 Highest single-day spikes, country-wise:

Country No. of cases Date India 77,266 August 27 USA 77,255 March 21 Brazil 69,074 July 29 Chile 36,179 June 17 France 26,849 April 12

Source: JHU

Highest single-day spikes for other major countries:

Country No. of cases Date Spain 19,382 August 24 China 15,133 February 13 Pakistan 12,073 June 14 Russia 11,656 May 11 Italy 6,557 March 21

Source: JHU

“The total tests as on date have reached 3,94,77,848. More than one crore samples have been tested in the past two weeks. The Tests Per Million too have seen a sharp surge to 28,607. It is only by aggressive testing that positive cases can be identified at an early stage, their close contacts promptly tracked and isolated as well as timely and effective treatment can be ensured,” said the Ministry.

1,564 labs

There are 1,564 labs in the country (998 in the government sector and 566 private labs).

The Ministry on Friday said it was also ramping up hospital infrastructure through the three-tier Dedicated COVID facilities — Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCHs) with ICU bed, ventilators etc. for critical care management; Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHCs) with oxygen beds and doctor on call facility; and COVID Care Centres (CCCs) with isolation beds.

Currently the country has 1,723 DCHs, 3,883 DCHCs and 11,689 CCCs with a total of 15,89,105 isolation beds, 2,17,128 oxygen-supported beds and 57,380 ICU beds.

Graded response

“The Centre has adopted a graded and evolving strategic response to COVID management. The early focus on surveillance and contact tracing through house-to-house survey was continuously strengthened with increase in testing for ensuring early identification of positive cases. This has ensured prompt isolation of the confirmed positive cases either in supervised home care for the mild and moderate cases, and hospitalisation in case of those who are exhibiting critical symptoms,” said the release by the Health Ministry.

Recoveries exceed actives cases; case fatality drops to 1.82%

The effectiveness of the Centre’s ‘test, track and treat’ approach is reflected in the progress on the COVID-19 recovery front and the reduction in fatality rate, the government said, highlighting that recoveries exceed active cases by over 18 lakh as on date.

The Ministry pointed out that in the past five months, more than three-fourth of COVID-19 cases have recovered and less than one-fourth are active now.

“Effective treatment of positive cases has resulted in a progressively dipping COVID case fatality rate, which is pegged at 1.82% as on date,” the Ministry said.

The number of recoveries is nearly 3.5 times the active cases of coronavirus infection currently, it said.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from home isolation and hospitals, India’s COVID-19 recoveries is nearing 26 lakh.

With a total of 60,177 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, the recoveries have surged to 25,83,948 and the recovery rate has reached 76.28%.

“Higher number of recoveries has led to a constantly growing difference between recoveries and active cases. Crossing 18 lakhs, the difference stands at 18,41,925 today,” the Ministry said.

