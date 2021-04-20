Coronavirus | Over 2,000 COVID-19 deaths on single day

2.93 lakh fresh infections reported.

For the first time, more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths were registered in a single day in India (without considering backlogs) on Tuesday (April 20). As many as 2,007 deaths and 2,93,534 cases were recorded in the country.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,56,08,423 cases and 1,82,557 deaths.

The figures do not include cases and deaths in Ladakh. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Maharashtra reported 62,097 infections (accounting for nearly 22% of the new cases) on Tuesday, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 29,574 new infections and Delhi with 28,395 new cases.

Maharashtra also recorded the highest number of casualties (519) on Tuesday. Delhi followed with 277 new deaths, while Chhattisgarh registered 181 new casualties.

As many as 15,19,486 samples were tested on Monday (results of which were made available on Tuesday). This was only the second instance when the number of daily tests crossed the 15-lakh-mark. Over 15.66 lakh tests were conducted on April 17.

Around 32.76 lakh of COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Tuesday which is about 20.47 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24-hours. However, it is about 7.28 lakh doses lower than what was recorded in the same period, one week before.

The daily vaccination rate in India has declined in the past week. Between April 6-12, India administered an average of 36.31 lakh doses every day. However, one week later, as of April 19, the average has reduced to 26.57 lakh.

India has administered around 9.21 vaccination doses per 100 people as of April 19 which is slightly lower than the world average of 11.8 doses per 100 people.