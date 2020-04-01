Coronavirus outbreak | JEE-Advanced test postponed

IIT Delhi, the organising institute for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) 2020, on Wednesday announced that it has postponed the entrance examination that was scheduled to be held on May 17.
Watch | What is contact tracing?
“JEE (Main) 2020 April examination has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. JEE (Advanced) 2020, which was scheduled to be held on May 17, thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE (Main) 2020,” the institute said in a statement.
The JEE (Advanced) is used by the 23 IITs in the country to offer admissions to the undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor’s-Master’s Dual Degree in Engineering, Science or Architecture.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.