Coronavirus outbreak | JEE-Advanced test postponed

IIT Delhi, the organising institute for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) 2020, on Wednesday announced that it has postponed the entrance examination that was scheduled to be held on May 17.

“JEE (Main) 2020 April examination has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. JEE (Advanced) 2020, which was scheduled to be held on May 17, thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE (Main) 2020,” the institute said in a statement.

The JEE (Advanced) is used by the 23 IITs in the country to offer admissions to the undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor’s-Master’s Dual Degree in Engineering, Science or Architecture.