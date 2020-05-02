National

Coronavirus lockdown | PM must lay out exit plan, bring economy back on track, says Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference. File

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference. File   | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Surjewala urged the Prime Minister and the Centre to ferry the migrant labourers to their home in sanitised trains for free, along with food.

The Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come forward and address the countrymen to enlighten them on the way ahead in dealing with the coronavirus and the economic situation.

Asking when the lockdown will finally end, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Prime Minister must also lay out the exit strategy from it and spell out the goalpost in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and economy.

“Will we see another lockdown? When will the lockdown finally end? The Prime Minister must come forward and address 130 crore Indians and enlighten them on the way ahead,” he told reporters at a press briefing through video-conferencing.

Accusing the government of not handling the issue of migrant labourers in a humane or compassionate manner, Mr. Surjewala urged the Prime Minister and the Centre to ferry the migrant labourers to their home in sanitised trains for free, along with food.

