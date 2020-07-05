Coronavirus | India overtakes Russia to become country with third highest confirmed cases

India on July 5 recorded the third highest coronavirus caseload in the world, overtaking Russia. The country now has 6,83,240 coronavirus cases at the time of publishing, 1989 postive cases more than Russia, according to official health ministry figures.

Worldwide, the United States has registered the most number of cases so far (27.8 lakh), according to a Reuters tally. Brazil is the second worst-hit nation with over 15 lakh cases.

There are currently 2,47,788 active cases in India. The death toll is 19,441. As many as 4,16,011 have recovered till date.

