National

Coronavirus: CBSE to allow students to carry masks, hand sanitiser during boards exams

Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on February 15

Students appearing for class 10 and 12 board examination will be allowed to carry masks and hand sanitiser in the exam centre in view of coronavirus scare, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday.

Also read | All about COVID-19

“Face masks and sanitisers may be carried by students in the examination centre,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on February 15.

Also read | Screening 88 people who came in contact with Delhi coronavirus patient: Arvind Kejriwal

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 8:16:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-cbse-to-allow-students-to-carry-masks-hand-sanitiser-during-boards-exams/article30982922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY