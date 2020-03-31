Coronavirus: 17 new cases in Maharashtra take tally to 225, Buldhana district sealed

Maharashtra saw a further surge in Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday with new cases from Pune, Mumbai and Buldhana taking the State’s tally to 225.

Two more cases were reported from Pune district, which recorded its first death resulting from the contagion on Monday, while one was reported from Mumbai and, more worryingly, two new cases were reported from the rural hinterland of Buldhana district in the Amravati division.

On March 28, a 45-year-old man died of pneumonia in Buldhana. The next day, his test results returned positive despite the deceased not having any history either of foreign travel or of domestic travel.

Accordingly, the district administration has sealed the district at 33 different points while placing in institutional quarantine facilities 60 persons who were supposed to have come into contact with the deceased.

It is likely that the new cases from Buldhana are of those who had come into contact with the deceased man.

Totally 45 cases in Pune

Meanwhile, with two new cases being reported from Pune, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has now risen to 45.

The virus has spread to the district’s rural areas after a 40-year-old autorickshaw driver from Baramati tested positive on Sunday.

Fearing a further spike in the number of cases, the Pune Rural Police have already cracked down on those flouting lockdown orders, with officials booking at least five ‘morning walkers’ in Narayangaon and Kamshet.

Earlier, Pune Commissioner of Police K. Venkatesham sternly warned that vehicles of those found flouting orders would be seized by the authorities.

The police have thus far seized around nearly 200 vehicles while maintaining surveillance on those daring to violate the lockdown by means of drones and CCTV cameras.

First case in Nashik

On Monday, Nashik district in north Maharashtra, which had hitherto remained unscathed from the scourge of the virus, recorded its first case from Niphad tehsil.

According to sources, the Niphad youth who tested positive did not have any history of foreign travel.

Till Monday evening, State health authorities said that 39 persons across the State had recovered from the virus and had been discharged from hospitals .

Authorities, however, have expressed fears in a further rise in the number of cases in western Maharashtra, especially in Sangli district, where four members of a family in Islampur tehsil, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, have infected several others in turn – making it possibly the biggest case of cluster infection in Maharashtra.

Till date, a total 25 persons of whom 24 are members of the Islampur family have tested positive.