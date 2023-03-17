Congress’ K.C. Venugopal moves privilege motion against PM Modi for his ‘derogatory, distasteful and defamatory’ remarks against Sonia, Rahul

March 17, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on March 17 wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking privilege proceedings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making ‘derogatory, distasteful and defamatory’ remarks against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Venugopal, in his letter to the Chairman, has cited the Prime Minister’s February 9 speech during the reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

In response to the Congress accusing him of not mentioning Pandit Nehru in his speeches, Mr. Modi had noted that none of his descendants used the Nehru surname. While Mr. Modi had avoided specific mentions of the Adani-Hindenburg issue in his speech then, he had said said that the keechad (dirt) flung against him would actually help the kamal (lotus) to grow, referring to the BJP’s election symbol. During his speech the Opposition had stormed the well of the House shouting slogans about Adani throughout.

The Congress move is a clear attempt to counter BJP’s aggressive stance against Mr Gandhi for ‘democracy under threat’ remark that he made in London.

The Parliament’s functioning continued to be disrupted on Friday with the ruling BJP unrelenting in its demand for an apology from Congress leader , whose remarks that democracy is under attack has drawn the BJP’s ire.