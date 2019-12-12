Committee to study porn content on the Internet

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu converted an informal group of MPs constituted to study issues related to pornographic content on the Internet and social media platforms into an adhoc committee.

Mr. Naidu said the committee would submit a report within a month. The group, with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh as coordinator, was formed by the Chairman on December 5.

“On the December 5, 2019, I had announced in the House the constitution of an informal group ... The group has held several meetings...However, Jairam Ramesh, the coordinator of the informal group, met me and explained certain logistics problems being faced by the group being an informal one. I have considered the matter and decided to form an adhoc committee with the same composition,” Mr. Naidu told the Upper House.

The group had 14 MPs and was studying issues related to pornographic content on the Internet and its effect on children.