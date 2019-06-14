Coast Guard team rescues Army officer in Goa

An Army officer was rescued in a joint operation by Goa Tourism’s contracted lifeguards and the Coast Guard in South Goa on Thursday.
The Pune-based officer slipped and fell into the rough sea near the Cabo de Rama Fort.
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at the rocky stretch of beach near the Cabo de Rama fort where the 26-year-old Army officer had gone during his Goa holiday.
“We received a call from the police at around 1330 hours. Our chopper was airborne and we managed to rescue the person from the sea in 10 minutes,” DIG Coast Guard Himanshu Nautiyal said.
The officer’s name has been withheld.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor