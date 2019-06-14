Coast Guard team rescues Army officer in Goa

An Army officer was rescued in a joint operation by Goa Tourism’s contracted lifeguards and the Coast Guard in South Goa on Thursday.

The Pune-based officer slipped and fell into the rough sea near the Cabo de Rama Fort.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at the rocky stretch of beach near the Cabo de Rama fort where the 26-year-old Army officer had gone during his Goa holiday.

“We received a call from the police at around 1330 hours. Our chopper was airborne and we managed to rescue the person from the sea in 10 minutes,” DIG Coast Guard Himanshu Nautiyal said.

The officer’s name has been withheld.