Classical singer Rajan Mishra passes away

Classical singer Rajan Mishra, a Padma Bhushan awardee, died of complications caused by COVID-19 at a hospital on Sunday. He was 70.

Belonging to the Benaras gharana, Mr. Mishra, along with brother Sajan Mishra, made a mark for himself as a vocalist in the khyal style of Indian classical singing.

Tributes poured in for the late singer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The demise of Mishraji, who was associated with the Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. Om Shanti!”

Mr. Mishra was admitted to Delhi’s St. Stephen Hospital. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, classical musician and a friend of Mr. Mishra, had asked for help on Sunday afternoon to find him a bed with ventilator and later announced on Twitter that the classical singer had succumbed to coronavirus and cardiac arrest.

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar also paid her tributes to the late singer in a tweet. “RIP dear, legendary Pandit Rajan Mishra. Your recitals and alaaps are an indelible part of my childhood and musical upbringing. Thinking so much of your family.”