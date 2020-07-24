China told business not as usual till border tensions are resolved: Indian envoy in Moscow

India has made it clear to China that it will not be business as usual until there is a complete disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Indian envoy in Moscow D.B. Venkatesh Varma has said while stating that India does not believe in trade war with any country. The comments come amid stalled disengagement process after the first phase of limited pullback by Chinese troops from the stand-off areas.

“At the same time, while India seeks to resolve these problems through dialogue, we have made it clear that we will not do business with China as usual until there is a complete disengagement of military forces along the Line of Actual Control and de-escalation in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted, this is an era of development, and the era of expansion has come to an end,” Mr. Varma said in an interview to Russian newspaper Izvestiya in Moscow.

He said India and China were negotiating through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the situation on the LAC, including talks by Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval with their Chinese counterparts. “The ban on some Chinese apps is a measure to ensure digital security,” he stated.

To another question, the envoy said bilateral issues were not on the agenda of the Russia-India-China (RIC), Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) or the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) formats. Recently, Russia held meetings of the Foreign Ministers of the countries belonging to these three associations, and none of them touched upon bilateral problems, he stated and added that Russia had demonstrated understanding of India’s position on the border issue and supported a “bilateral dialogue between India and China aimed at resolving problems.”

Mr. Varma also stressed that India pursued an independent foreign policy and had “never joined any alliance and will not do so in future.” “We take independent decisions regarding defence procurement, and I see no contradiction between further development of India’s defence relations with Russia and those with the United States.”

Act Far-East Policy

Referring to the Act Far-East Policy announced by Mr. Modi in Vladivostok last year and the potential for cooperation from Yamal to Vladivostok and up to Chennai, Mr. Varma added, “India and Russia share common interest so that the Indo-Pacific region becomes a region of peace, stability and economic prosperity, so that no country seeks unilateral advantage at the cost of the entire region.”

Speaking at a webinar last week, Mr. Varma had called for greater Russian involvement in the Indo-Pacific region in line with its own interests in the region.