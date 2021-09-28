Children aged 12 and above must be prioritised for vaccination: ICMR

Body calls for reopening of schools in phased manner

Available evidence suggests that children aged 12 and above are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 infection and must be prioritised for vaccination compared to younger children, said experts at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that schools need to be reopened in a phased manner (beginning with primary schools followed by secondary schools) and allowed to remain open and safe with appropriate implementation of multi-layered mitigation measures where children’s participation remains essential.

An opinion piece titled ‘Reopening of schools during COVID-19 pandemic: A persistent dilemma’ published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research further adds that there is ample evidence to suggest that children aged 1-17 years have similar susceptibility to a mild form of SARS-CoV-2 infection as in adults. However, the risk of severe disease and mortality in children is less.

The fourth round of the National Serosurvey for COVID-19 held in June 2021 in India revealed that more than half of children aged between 6 and 17 were seropositive, which indicated that a considerable proportion of them had been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

“However, treatment centres did not experience attending to severely ill SARS-CoV-2-infected children with any greater frequency during the second wave of COVID-19 in May & June 2021 compared to the previous year, while adults were being treated in inpatient facilities in considerable numbers throughout the country coinciding with the rapid spread of Delta variant in 2021,” states ICMR in its paper.

It adds that the Health Ministry has issued guidance on wearing masks by children belonging to different age groups.

While masks are not recommended for children under 5, those between 6 and 11 may wear a mask depending on their ability to use them safely and children aged 12 and above must wear masks under the same conditions as adults.

ICMR states that adequate ventilation is critical to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, schools should ensure that indoor spaces are well ventilated and wherever possible limit the time spent by the students in closed settings. Air-conditioners should be avoided, while exhaust fans should be installed in classrooms to create negative pressure for curtailing the potential spread.

The paper further states that it is well known that COVID-19 transmission is an ‘over-dispersed’ phenomenon, hence testing strategies in school settings could serve as key interventions to check the potential spread of the virus.

“It must also be acknowledged that the testing strategies for SARS-CoV-2 infection in schools should act as adjunct and not substitute to other organisational and behavioural interventions,” states ICMR, while adding that frequent testing of school staff and students for early detection of cases is essential to prevent outbreaks.

“Routine temperature or symptom checking in schools should be avoided due to limited evidence on their utility. It is also recommended that schools should have access to on-site testing facilities as per existing country-specific guidelines. Temporary or localised closures of a class or school may occur depending upon the local community transmission levels or if COVID-19 indicators worsen,” states the paper.