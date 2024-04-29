GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Eight killed, 23 injured as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district

According to police, the accident took place on April 28 night near Kathia village when the victims were returning after attending a family function

April 29, 2024 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST - Bemetara

PTI
Mangled remains of vehicles after a collision between a goods vehicle and a truck in an accident, in Bemetara district, Chhattisgarh, early Monday, April 29, 2024.

Mangled remains of vehicles after a collision between a goods vehicle and a truck in an accident, in Bemetara district, Chhattisgarh, early Monday, April 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five women and three children were killed and 23 persons injured when a goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, police said on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The accident took place late Sunday night near Kathia village when the victims were returning after attending a family function, a senior police official said.

Road accidents can be reduced

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning after attending a family function in Tiraiyya village, the official said.

The goods vehicle collided with the mini truck that was parked by the roadside, the official said.

Those killed were identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6) and Twinkle Nishad (6), he said.

The injured persons were admitted to two hospitals. Later, four critically injured persons were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur, he said.

Related Topics

road accident / Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.