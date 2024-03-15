Chameli Devi Jain Award 2024 for Outstanding Woman Media Person given jointly to Greeshma Kuthar and Ritika Chopra  

March 15, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chameli Devi Jain Award 2024 for Outstanding Woman Media Person of the Year has been given jointly to independent journalist Greeshma Kuthar, and Ritika Chopra of the Indian Express.

According to The Media Foundation, an independent jury comprising senior journalist and columnist Radhika Ramaseshan (Chair), award-winning journalist and author Mariyam Alavi, and Down to Earth managing editor Richard Mahapatra, selected the winners from more than 65 entries of women journalists.

The award presentation will take place on March 15. It will be followed by the B.G. Verghese Memorial Lecture, to be delivered by T.N. Ninan, editor and author, on “Work and Wages: Old Challenges in the Age of Automation and AI”.

Ms. Kuthar is an independent multimedia journalist who has been engaged in deeply-researched long-form investigative reporting from conflict areas such as Manipur. Her reports have appeared in The Caravan, Al Jazeera, etc.

Ms. Chopra is chief, national bureau (government) and national education editor at the Indian Express, Delhi. She oversees the newspaper’s coverage of government policy, education and the Election Commission of India.

Set up by the Media Foundation in 1980, the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Woman Media Person of the Year is named after Chameli Devi Jain, a freedom fighter and community reformer who was imprisoned during India’s independence movement. The first award was given in 1982 and since then, it has been presented every year to those practising impactful journalism in fields such as social development, politics, gender justice, human rights, health, conflict and consumer values.