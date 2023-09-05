HamberMenu
Centre signs MoU with Adobe to help children learn AI

Training and certification will be provided to 20 million students and 5,00,000 teachers by 2027

September 05, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Adobe will provide schools across the country with free access to Adobe Express Premium and the professional development of educators. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Union Ministry of Education signed an agreement with global software major Adobe to help children develop creative expression in classrooms using the application Adobe Express. Training and certification in creativity and digital literacy will be provided to about 20 million students and 5,00,000 teachers by 2027 using Adobe Express-based curriculum. The partnership was signed here on Tuesday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in the time of digitisation, new ideas, new innovation and creativity, the partnership will create a new standard and benchmark for students. He congratulated the education ecosystem for having a collaborative MoU with an important multinational and global company.

Adobe’s vice president and MD Prativa Mohapatra said Adobe’s creativity and digital skilling programs have touched the lives of millions of students across India. “With ground-breaking generative AI at the core of Express, we’re excited to empower India’s classrooms with the latest technology to revolutionise how students and educators can use creativity to turn ideas into stunning content,” Ms. Mohapatra said.

Under the programme, Adobe will provide schools across the country with free access to Adobe Express Premium and the professional development of educators.

“Curriculum, training and certification based on Adobe Express tools and capabilities will be rolled out to empower students and educators with topics covering creativity, generative AI, design, animation, video and other emerging technologies,” a release said. Students and teachers will be able to use Express, which according to Adobe, is an easy content creation application with generative AI capabilities.

“5,00,000 Educators in schools and higher education institutions will be up-skilled to use Express for creating digital learning content for classrooms and enabling creative skills among students. Educators will receive Adobe Creative Educators certification upon completion of training,” the release added.

