Centre launches empanelment process to bring more private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat

The National Health Authority has launched express empanelment to bring a large number of private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to ensure continued essential treatment for serious illnesses such as cancer and heart ailments.

With the launch of this new mechanism, Hospital Empanelment Module (HEM) Lite, patients suffering from serious illnesses such as cancer, cardiac issues and diabetes that require continuous treatment will be able to continue getting inpatient services without the fear of contracting the infection. “The mechanism will also help in empanelling dedicated COVID-19 hospitals,” noted a release.

Indu Bhushan, CEO, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and National Health Authority, said the move was aimed to ensure that treatment of AB PM-JAY patients did not suffer as many currently empanelled hospitals were converting themselves to dedicated COVID-19-only facilities.