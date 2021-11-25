Centre informs SC that it would revisit ₹8 lakh annual income limit for EWS category for NEET (PG)

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has taken a considered decision to revisit the limit of ₹8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for Post-Graduate medical courses.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a committee will be constituted to determine the criteria for EWS and it would take four weeks.

Mr. Mehta said that the NEET (PG) counselling would stand postponed for a further four weeks as per assurance earlier given to the court.