HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre directed to block 30,310 web links since 2018: I-T Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tells LS

Mr. Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that the committee constituted under IT Rules examined a total of 41,172 URLs for blocking under section 69A of IT Act 2000

March 29, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The government issued directions to block 30,310 web links, including social media links, accounts, channels, pages, apps, web pages, websites etc. since 2018, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Electronics and I-T Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that the committee constituted under IT Rules examined a total of 41,172 URLs (Uniform Resource Locators) that were received from nodal officers in various Ministries, departments and States for blocking under section 69A of IT Act 2000.

ALSO READ
6,775 URLs blocked in 2022, panel met 53 times

"The Government follows due process as envisaged in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information for Public) Rules, 2009. From 2018 till 15th March 2023, blocking directions have been given for 30,310 URLs. These include social media URLs, accounts, channels, pages, apps, web pages, websites etc," Mr. Vaishnaw said in a written statement.

He said that section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, provides power to the government to issue directions for blocking access to information if it is necessary or expedient to do so in the interest of sovereignty and integrity, defence of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for inciting a cognizable offence.

Related Topics

online / national government / computing and information technology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.