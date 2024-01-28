Central university faculty | Reserved category applicants outnumber general candidates

January 28, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The total number of applicants from OBC, SC, ST and Economically Weaker Sections (22,740 applications) exceeds the number of applicants from the general category (20,500). Applications are being submitted through the newly launched ‘CU Chayan’, the UGC’s job portal to manage appointments of faculty members in various Central Universities in the country.

The portal, launched in May 2023, has so far seen 47,154 profile creations. The highest number of applications were from States such as Uttar Pradesh (10,882), West Bengal (2,715) and Bihar (2,243). Of the applicants 34% are women, according to the data from the portal accessed by The Hindu.

According to the UGC, the ‘CU Chayan’ portal creates an enabling environment for Central Universities and applicants. Once a profile is created, the portal offers a personalised dashboard for candidates and universities, which helps them manage their applications and advertisements. Many Central universities had started their appointment process ahead of the launching of the portal. At present, 27 out of 45 Central Universities have actively posted job openings in the portal. So far, 20,800 applicants have submitted 33,030 applications using the website.

Recruitment is live

151 recruitments from five Central Universities across various categories are currently live on the portal. More than 1,331 vacancies have been posted using the website. While 66% of the applicants are male, 34% are female. The portal has received seven profiles from the transgender community also.

The overwhelming number of applications are for Assistant Professor (25,743) followed by applications for posts of Associate Professors (4,961) and Professors (2,888). For Chair Professor, 110 applications are under process. The total number of applicants belonging to OBC, SC, ST and EWS is 22,740 and the number of applicants from the general category is 20,500. Among these applicants, 11,800 are from the OBC, 6,680 from Scheduled Castes, 2,130 applications were from members of Scheduled Tribes and 2,130 applicants are from Economically Weaker Sections.

The age group that submitted the highest number of applications is 31-35 (11,400). There were 9,900 applicants from candidates between ages 36-40. Over 5,800 applicants are from the 41-45 age group. Also, there were 4,400 applicants above 46 and a good number among them above 50.

13,500 applicants have passed the National Eligibility Test and 16,716 applicants held PhD degrees. Faculty posts for Life Sciences received the largest number of applications (3,248) followed by Education (2,017) and Political Science (1,205). In Physical Sciences there were 1,023 applicants and for Hindi teaching posts, there were 905 applications. 239 applicants had degrees from foreign universities. For the Physics faculty posts, there were 49 applicants with foreign degrees followed by Biotechnology (32), Chemistry (17), Bioinformatics (13) and Biochemistry (11). Fields such as Mathematics, Political Science, Agriculture, Languages, Public Policy, Food Engineering and Technology also received applications from foreign degree holders, according to the UGC data.

1,207 applicants were from Jammu and Kashmir, 647 were from Kerala, 146 from Nagaland and 1,284 applications were from Odisha. The highest number of applications were from Uttar Pradesh (10,882), West Bengal (2,715) and Bihar (2,243). Candidates from Telangana (1,616), Andhra Pradesh (1,415), Madhya Pradesh (1,271), Delhi (1,237), Rajasthan (1,141) and Tamil Nadu (1,000) also applied through the portal. Maharashtra (921), Haryana (821), Himachal Pradesh (590), Chhattisgarh (528), Jharkhand (528), Tripura (523) and Karnataka (522), Manipur (467), Punjab (364), Uttarakhand (325) and Gujarat (195) also had applicants.