CBSE board exams 2023: 40% questions in Class 10, 30% in Class 12 to be competency based

Theory examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic year will begin from February 15, 2023

December 13, 2022 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo used dor representative purpose only.

File photo used dor representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

At least 40% of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30% in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based, the Ministry of Education said.

These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.

The information was shared by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

"In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based format," she said.

"In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40% questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30% questions in Class 12 are competency based," the Minister added.

Theory examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic year will begin from February 15, 2023. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the exam schedule.

The Minister further said that following the introduction of the new National Education Policy, 2020, the CBSE had advised affiliated schools to follow the recommendations regarding the pattern of education.

"Prominent among these are competency-based learning, adoption of learning outcomes, use of experiential and joyful learning pedagogies such as art integrated education, sports integrated learning, storytelling etc., emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy, induction of qualified counsellors at secondary and senior secondary level," said the Minister.

