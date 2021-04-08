CBI records statements of Param Bir Singh, Vaze and others

Agency probing allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister

The CBI on Thursday recorded the statement of former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze and others in connection with a preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“The statements of a complainant in the matter, Jayshree Patil, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil have also been recorded, while Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhujbal has been asked to join the probe,” said an agency official. The preliminary enquiry is being conducted on the directions of the Bombay High Court.

Mr. Deshmukh had resigned after the High Court ordered the initial CBI probe. In their applications, the former Mumbai police chief had alleged that some police officers had been told to collect ₹100 crore every month from the bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Mr. Vaze is also being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with respect to a bomb scare in Mumbai and the alleged murder of one automobile parts dealer, Mansukh Hiran. He was earlier arrested by the NIA in the bomb scare case. The NIA later also took over the alleged murder case from the Mumbai police.