CBI books its suspended DSP in a disproportionate assets case

The stenographer, now under suspension, was also booked along with his wife in May

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked its suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rajeev Kumar Rishi, for allegedly amassing more than ₹1.10 crore of assets disproportionate to his income from known sources.

In January, the agency had registered a case against Mr. Rishi; the then DSP R.K. Sangwan; Inspector Kapil Dhankad; stenographer Samir Kumar Singh, and others, on the charge of receiving bribes to extend favours to private companies being probed for alleged bank fraud.

According to the latest First Information Report against Mr. Rishi, he acquired disproportionate wealth amounting to 111.88% of his income from known sources from November 9, 2012, to January 14, 2021. His assets, as listed by the agency, include a flat in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Avenue and a plot in Nagpur.

The stenographer, now under suspension, was also booked along with his wife in May for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.