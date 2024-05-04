GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Canada arrests mostly due to their internal politics, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Jaishankar said a section of pro-Khalistan people are using Canada’s democracy, creating a lobby and have become a vote bank.

May 04, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
File photo of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

File photo of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. | Photo Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 4 said what is happening in poll-bound Canada over the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is mostly due to their internal politics and nothing to do with India.

Mr. Jaishankar said this while replying to a question on why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is criticizing India.

As Canada doubles down on Nijjar allegations, New Zealand says its stand on investigation has not changed

While interacting with senior journalists during a visit in Bhubaneswar, he also said the country needs a strong and active Prime Minister like Narendra Modi in order to bring further reforms in various sectors to make a “Viksit Bharat (developed India)”.

“India’s image globally is now actually much much higher than it had been ever… Canada is an exception. You see the different country heads are praising Bharat and its Prime Minister,” the External Affairs Minister said.

He said a section of pro-Khalistan people are using Canada’s democracy, creating a lobby and have become a vote bank.

The ruling party in Canada has no majority in Parliament and some parties depend on pro-Khalistan leaders, he said.

Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing

“We have convinced them several times not to give visa, legitimacy or political space to such people which is causing problems for them (Canada), for us and also for our relationship,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

But the Canadian government has not done anything, Mr. Jaishankar said, adding that India sought the extradition of 25 people, most of whom are pro-Khalistan, but they did not pay any heed.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar. India has dismissed Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated."

“Canada did not give any proof. They do not share any evidence with us in certain cases, police agencies also do not cooperate with us. It is their political compulsion in Canada to blame India. As election is coming in Canada, they indulge in vote bank politics,” the external affairs minister said.

He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regarded highly by many country heads.

“Recently, the prime minister of a Pacific country touched the feet of Modi while the Australian PM calls Modi as Boss. Even (US) President Biden wanted to know the secret of Modi’s popularity,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

