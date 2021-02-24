Cabinet approves PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals

The PLI scheme for pharma is expected to promote the production of high-value products in the country and increase the value addition in exports

The government on February 24 approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for pharmaceuticals, and said the move will bring investments of ₹15,000 crore into the sector.

The scheme will benefit domestic manufacturers, spur job opportunities and contribute to availability of wider range of affordable medicines for consumers. It is expected to bring in investment of ₹15,000 crore in the pharmaceutical sector, an official release said.

The PLI scheme for pharma is expected to promote the production of high-value products in the country and increase the value addition in exports.

Total incremental sales of ₹2,94,000 crore and incremental exports to the tune of ₹1,96,000 crore are expected during six years from 2022-23 to 2027-28, the release added.