B.V.R. Subrahmanyam is new CEO of Niti Aayog, Parameswaran Iyer to go to World Bank

Mr. Iyer, who was working as Niti Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years

February 20, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
B.V.R. Subrahmanyam. File

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam. File | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

The Cabinet Committee on Appointments on Monday appointed former Union Commerce Secretary and retired civil servant BVR Subrahmanyam as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog. He will replace Parameswaran lyer, who was assigned as the Executive Director of World Bank.

Mr. Subrahmanyam’s appointment is for two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post.

“Iyer, who was working as Niti Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years,” the order of the Cabinet Committee of Appointments said.

Mr. Iyer will replace Rajesh Khullar, a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service officer. Mr. Khullar will go back to his parent cadre, Haryana, the order added.

