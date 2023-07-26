BRS issues whip for its members to vote against Delhi Services bill

July 26, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - New Delhi

Setting the battle lines for a vote on the Delhi Services Bill, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha members to vote against it. The BRS which is not part of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition brings in more heft to the Opposition ranks but even then the Upper House arithmetic is skewed in favour of the government.

All party members have been instructed to be present in the House over the next three days.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Bill to replace the ordinance Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (amendment) Bill 2023.

All parties under the INDIA coalition have already extended support to Aam Aadmi Party’s campaign against the Bill which negates a Supreme Court order that gave executive powers to the Delhi government in service matters, including transfer and posting of officers.

As the numbers stand, including the BRS the Opposition has 103 members. The BJP and its allies together have 102 members. Twenty-three other members belonging to seven parties have not clarified their position either way. The critical two among these seven are the YSR Congress Party and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) which have nine members each. Both parties have often voted with the government. “We shall know our position only at the last minute,” a BJD MP said.