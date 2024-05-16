GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bomb’ on a tissue paper sparks panic on board Vadodara-bound flight

The aircraft was ready for take-off when the crew member spotted the tissue paper at 7 pm. on May 15.

Published - May 16, 2024 11:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: PTI

Panic gripped a Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at the IGI airport here after a crew member spotted a tissue paper with the word "bomb" written on it in the aircraft's washroom, police said on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The flight was searched after the note was discovered on May 15 evening but nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said.

He said the aircraft was ready for take-off when the crew member spotted the tissue paper at 7 pm.

The officer said the Central Industrial Security Force and the Delhi Police were informed and passengers were asked to deboard the flight.

The aircraft was checked thoroughly but nothing was found, he said, adding that the passengers later departed for their destination on another aircraft.

