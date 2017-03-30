BJP will win Gujarat polls: Amit Shah

Taking part in the Gujarat Assembly proceedings after almost two years, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the opposition Congress. He said Gujarat had achieved new heights of development during the BJP regime and that was why the party had won the Assembly polls repeatedly.

Mr. Shah is a member of the Gujarat Assembly representing the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad. In his 40-minute speech to support a resolution brought by a BJP legislator urging the government to take forward the development agenda of the party, Mr. Shah asserted that the BJP would win the coming Assembly polls in Gujarat.

“You cannot win people’s mandate by creating ruckus during the House proceedings. To win the mandate, one must win people’s heart and the BJP has done that,” Mr. Shah said. Opposition members were not present as they had been suspended for creating trouble demanding tabling of the Justice M.B. Shah Commission report in the House.

According to Mr. Shah, before 1995, Gujarat and its people were suffering due to large-scale corruption, lawlessness and shortage of electricity. But after Narendra Modi took over as CM in 2001, the party had transformed the State.