BJP urges Election Commission to videograph voting process at all stations

February 29, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the BJP has requested the Election Commission (EC) to ensure that the voting process in all polling stations is video recorded, and polling booths are set up in high-rise housing societies to help urban voters exercise their franchise.

In a memorandum submitted to the poll body on Wednesday, the BJP also urged it to consider reforming the approval process for political parties’ media content to make it faster, arguing that this will allow them adequate time to plan their campaign.

Also read |Election Commission dismisses Jairam Ramesh’s concerns on VVPATs, asserts full faith in EVMs

Its other demand was that the EC should ensure there is no ambiguity in the rule regarding putting flags and making wall paintings by party workers at their homes during election campaigns. “There should be clarity on this”.

‘Gaps remain’

The memorandum, submitted to the EC by a BJP delegation comprising Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and party national general secretary Arun Singh, said that though these issues have been raised by it in the past and the EC has strived to address them, “gaps still remain and these gaps need an immediate resolution ahead of the general elections”.

Also read | RJD urges Election Commission to revert to voting through ballot papers, junk EVMs

Speaking to the media after the interview, Mr. Vaishnaw said that the delegation urged the poll panel to set up booths at high-rise apartment complexes in urban areas as much as possible so that maximum eligible voters at such residential buildings could exercise their franchise.

“CEOs/DEOs may be directed to call special meetings of political parties to inform them of setting up new polling stations and other arrangements so as the residents in these high-rise and group housing societies are informed and assured accordingly,” the memorandum said.

Also read | EVMs creating ‘distrust’, why not vote through ballot papers, asks Akhilesh Yadav

“Our second request was that video recordings be done at 100% polling booths [during the elections],” Mr. Vaishnaw said adding that at present, videography is done at 50% polling booths only.