BJP appoints poll in-charges for poll-bound States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh polls

All the four States along with Mizoram are expected to go to the polls in October-November.

July 07, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP, on July 7, appointed Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Rajasthan), senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur (Chhattisgarh), former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Telangana) and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) as poll in-charges.

BJP president J.P. Nadda appointed poll in charges for States going into Assembly elections later in the year including Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Bhupendra Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya appointed poll in-charge for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisagrh respectively. Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw has been appointed co-incharge for polls in Madhya Pradesh along with Mr Yadav.

In an announcement made on July 7 evening, BJP named Mr Joshi as poll in charge for Rajasthan with former Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Haryana BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi as co-incharges.

For Chattisgarh, BJP in charge for the State Om Mathur and Union Minister for Health, Mansukh Mandaviya have been appointed as poll in charges.

In Madhya Pradesh, two Union Ministers, Mr Yadav and Mr Vaishnaw will be holding the fort for the BJP. In Telangana, which recently saw a change in State unit president with Union minister G Kishan Reddy taking charge, former Minister Prakash Javadekar who also looks after Kerala for the party and BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal have been appointed as poll incharges.

With this, the BJP has done important organisational appointments for the upcoming polls. Poll incharges look at larger strategy and communication between the state organisation and national leadership as well as provide an outside non-local view on candidate selection and other issues that crop up during polls.

Assembly polls in all four States are due at the end of the year, with the BJP only having a government in Madhya Pradesh out of these four states.

