Live

Bilkis Bano case verdict LIVE updates | SC pronouncing verdict

Bilkis Bano’s lawyer, advocate Shobha Gupta, had submitted that the convicts did not deserve remission for the heinous nature of their crimes

January 08, 2024 09:52 am | Updated 10:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Bilkis Bano.

File photo of Bilkis Bano. | Photo Credit: AFP

ASupreme Court Bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna is pronouncing its judgment on petitions challenging the Gujarat government’s decision to prematurely release 11 men sentenced to life for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family during the 2002 riots, on January 8. 

The arguments primarily focused on whether the State had followed uniform standards while granting early remission to the 11 men when murder convicts tend to otherwise languish in prison for years.

Explained | The remission laws that paved the way for release of the Bilkis Bano case convicts

The Gujarat government had relied on its remission policy of 1992 to approve the convicts’ applications for remission of the sentence and not the current policy of 2014. The men were released in August last year.

Also read | Behind the release of Bilkis Bano's tormentors

  • January 08, 2024 10:39
    ‘PILs not maintainable’

    Writ petition filed by the vicitm, Bilkis Bano are maintainable. However, the PILs filed in this case are not maintainable. The challenges against remissions are kept open, Justice Nagarathna says. 

  • January 08, 2024 10:36
    Justice Nagarathna delivers her verdict

    She begins reading out her verdict quoting Plato stating punishment is for reformation but not for vengeance.

    Can heinous crimes against women be considered for remission, she wonders. 

  • January 08, 2024 10:33
    Argument made by the convict

    The counsel for one of the convicts, advocate Rishi Malhotra, argued that Gujarat had decided the plea for early release on the basis of a Supreme Court judgment in May 2022. 

    This judgment had allowed the State to consider the pleas for early release under the State’s Premature Release Policy of 1992.

    The apex court had dismissed a plea to review the May 2022 judgment.

  • January 08, 2024 10:33
    ‘What happened to the fine?’

    Advocate Vrinda Grover, also in favour of Ms. Bano, said the convicts were supposed to pay a fine of ₹34,000 or face 34 years in prison. “The fine has not been paid. That sentence was never served,” she submitted.

  • January 08, 2024 10:33
    Convicts did not deserve remission: Bilkis Bano

    Bilkis Bano’s lawyer, advocate Shobha Gupta, submitted that the convicts did not deserve remission for the heinous nature of their crimes.

    She also challenged the jurisdiction of Gujarat. She said the trial in the case had happened in Maharashtra, and the State government there was the competent authority to decide on the issue of remission.

    She referred to Section 432(7)(b) which said the “appropriate government” would be the “State within which the offender is sentenced”.

  • January 08, 2024 10:22
    What are the rules for remission?

    Judicial decisions advocate both subjective and objective norms for remission. Courts have ruled that remission should be informed, fair and reasonable, and not arbitrary; that it should not undermine the nature of the crime.

    Here is The Hindu’s explainer on remission and the case. 

  • January 08, 2024 10:11
    How did the 11 men walk out of prison?

    While life imprisonment normally means convicts remain in jail for the whole of their life, they can be released by the State and Central governments at some point, but not before they complete 14 years, by remitting the remaining prison term. 

    When Radheshyam Shah, an accused, approached the Supreme Court, a two-judge Bench ruled on May 22, 2023, that Gujarat is the appropriate government to consider remission.

    The Gujarat government ordered the release of all the 11 convicts, and they walked free on August 15, 2023.

  • January 08, 2024 10:01
    Who is Bilkis Bano?

    Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was brutally gang-raped during her attempt to flee along with her relatives in the violence that broke out during the post-Godhra communal riots in Gujarat. The mob that attacked the group killed her three-year-old daughter, Saleha, and 14 other members of her family, maintains Bilkis Bano. 

    Violence had broken out in Gujarat in the aftermath of the Sabarmati Express train burning incident at Godhra on February 27, 2002 amidst an already communally charged atmosphere. Fifty-nine people were charred to death after a mob torched one of the coaches returning from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad with a large number of ‘kar sevaks’ of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). 

    In his book ‘ Between Memory and Forgetting: Massacre and the Modi Years in Gujarat’, author Harsh Mander narrates the horror. The family was moving in a truck to a village, but before they could reach their destination, a mob of 20-30 people attacked them. The men snatched the three-year-old from Bilkis, and smashed her head to the ground. With her daughter dead, three men, all from her village and people she knew, took turns to rape a pregnant Bilkis. “In the mayhem around her, the 14 members of her family were raped, molested, and hacked to death by the mob,” the author notes. Taking her for dead, the assailants left her naked and unconscious. However, Bilkis Bano lived to retell the horror. 

  • January 08, 2024 09:52
    The story so far

    There has been widespread outrage over the ​premature release of 11 convicts​ in a case relating to the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of at least seven persons, including a three-year-old child, as part of the riots in Gujarat in 2002. The ​decision by the Gujarat government to grant remission​ of the remainder of their life imprisonment has come under criticism from lawyers, activists and political parties. It is now ​under challenge in the Supreme Court​.

