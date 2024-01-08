Bilkis Bano case verdict LIVE updates | SC pronouncing verdict

January 08, 2024 09:52 am | Updated 10:40 am IST

ASupreme Court Bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna is pronouncing its judgment on petitions challenging the Gujarat government’s decision to prematurely release 11 men sentenced to life for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family during the 2002 riots, on January 8.

The arguments primarily focused on whether the State had followed uniform standards while granting early remission to the 11 men when murder convicts tend to otherwise languish in prison for years.

Explained | The remission laws that paved the way for release of the Bilkis Bano case convicts

The Gujarat government had relied on its remission policy of 1992 to approve the convicts’ applications for remission of the sentence and not the current policy of 2014. The men were released in August last year.

Also read | Behind the release of Bilkis Bano’s tormentors