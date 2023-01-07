HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate for 2024 polls, says Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh asserted that the 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir' foot march, which is currently passing through Karnal in Haryana, is not an election yatra.

January 07, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - Karnal (Haryana)

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the supporters while leading the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the supporters while leading the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on January 7, 2023 said 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was not an exercise to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections.

"This Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate. It is an ideological yatra of which the main face is Rahul Gandhi. It is not one individual's yatra," Mr. Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said in response to a question in Karnal.

He asserted that the 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir' foot march, which is currently passing through Karnal in Haryana, is not an election yatra.

The senior party leader added that Mr. Gandhi has raised three big issues in the Yatra, namely economic inequality, social polarisation and political authoritarianism.

Related Topics

Bharat Jodo Yatra / Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.