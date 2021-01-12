National

Beware of mischievous elements, Ajit Singh tells farmers

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Ajit Singh on Monday asked farmers protesting against the three farm laws to remain vigilant against “mischievous elements” sent by the government to turn their protest violent.

Cautioning the farmers, Mr. Singh, in a statement, said “such a situation may arise that the government might create violence in the protest through its own mischievous elements.”

He appealed to farmers to maintain unity and asked them to stand united and firm on their demands by maintaining non-violence.

Mr. Singh, a former Union Minister, wondered why the Union government was not considering the demand of the farmers to scrap the three new farm laws and bring in a new Bill after consultation with all groups concerned.

Mr. Singh said this was the “hour of the test of the resolve of the farmers.”

