Ayodhya's international airport reaches final stages of construction

December 12, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)

The Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport being built in Ayodhya on the lines and outline of Ayodhya’s Shri Ram temple has reached its final stages of construction.

GM Airport Authority, Rajeev Kulshrestha said that the airport work is in its final stages. He further said that the runway and parking are completely ready and the building work is also in the final stage. “Beautification work is going on. The DGCA team has gone for an inspection. The flights will hopefully start soon. “This entire airport is being built on the basis of the design of the temple of Lord Shri Ram and it is a matter of great pride for all of us that we are involved in the work of building this temple,” said Mr. Kulshrestha.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said that the airport has been inspected by the DGCA team and soon permission will be granted and people will be able to travel by flight to Ayodhya. “This is a pleasant experience for the residents of Ayodhya and the tourists coming from India and abroad. And there is good news as we hope that the Airport will be inaugurated soon and soon people will be able to avail the benefits of air travel,” he said.

Speaking about the design of the airport, one of the Architects of the Airport, Harsh Varshney, said, “The main spirit behind the airport is to bring back the magic and to regain the lost touch of Ayodhya, which has been an eternal city in itself. So an effort has been made to capture the lost spirit of Ayodhya and the famous design of this place and redo it in a building.” “The design is inspired by the Nagara style of architecture. The columns over here are based on the seven Kandas of Ramayana. An effort has been made to capture the entire essence of Ramayana and the entire Ayodhya,” he added.

Ram temple is to be inaugurated in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple between noon and 12:45 p.m. on January 22, next year. The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1,008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.