Ayodhya: Muslim leaders urge restraint

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, prominent Muslim organisations met to appeal for peace and harmony irrespective of the outcome of the judgment.

The meeting was initiated by Navaid Hamid, President of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat.

‘Avoid provocation’

A resolution passed at the end of the meeting appealed that whatever the situation, it should be faced with “patience and endurance”, and called upon people to “avoid any kind of provocation and incitement and also stick to peace and optimism whatever be the circumstances”.

The participants at the meeting included president of the Jamiat Ulama Hind Maulana Arshad Madani; President of the Jamaat-e Islami Hind Er. Sadatullah Hussaini; president of the All India Jamiat-e Ahle Hadith Maulana Asghar Imam Mehdi Salafi; president of the All India Mashaikh Board Maulana Ashraf Kichauchvi; president of the Indian National League Mohammad Sulaiman; former Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Wajahat Habibullah; former Chairman of the Linguistic Commission of India Akhtarul Wasay’ and parliamentarians Jawed and Imran Hasan; and Imam Mohsin Taqvi.

Mr. Madani said he was hopeful that the outcome would be in favour of the Babri Masjid.

“Even if the verdict is not in favour of Babri Masjid, it needs to be respected in any case. We appeal to both Hindus and Muslims to maintain peace and harmony. It’s essential that passions are not incited and that the court’s orders are respected,” Mr. Madani told The Hindu.

Mr. Habibullah said while effort to end communalism would continue, under no circumstances should there be any recourse to violence. “This also means no mass protests which could invite reaction. We appeal everyone to confine themselves to constitutional and legal means to remedy the situation,” he said.