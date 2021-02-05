Average dropout rate of girls recorded at 17.3% at secondary level in 2018-19: WCD Ministry

The average dropout rate of girls was 17.3% at the secondary education level and 4.74% at the elementary level in 2018-19, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry said on Friday.
In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also said that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights registered 111 complaints of child marriage during 2020.
On the average dropout rate of girls from 2014 to 2019, she gave State and union territory-wise data in her reply.
Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura were among the States that recorded high drop-out rates among girls in the period.
According to the data, the annual average dropout rate of girls was 17.3% at the secondary education level and 4.74% at the elementary level in 2018-19.
In 2017-18, the average dropout rate was 18.39% at the secondary education level and 4.1% at the elementary level, it stated.
The average dropout rate of girls in 2016-17, was 19.81% at the secondary education level and 6.34% at the elementary level.
The data stated that in 2015-16, the annual average dropout rate of girls was 16.88% at the secondary education level and 4.09% at the elementary level.
In 2014-15, the dropout rate was recorded at 17.79% at the secondary education level and 4.3% at the elementary level.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath