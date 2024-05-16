GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Author, storyteller Malti Joshi passes away: Family sources

Her distinctive storytelling style earned her a unique identity with research conducted on her literary works in numerous universities

Published - May 16, 2024 07:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Veteran author and storyteller, and a Padma Shri recipient Malti Joshi passed away here on May 15 aged nearly 90, family sources said.

She died at the residence of her son, Sachchidanand Joshi, litterateur and member secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), they said.

Her distinctive storytelling style earned her a unique identity with research conducted on her literary works in numerous universities across the country, a family source said.

The final rites will take place on May 16 at the Lodhi Road crematorium, the sources said.

Malti Joshi was conferred Padma Shri in 2018.

