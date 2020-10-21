Coronavirus | At 8,369, Kerala cases highest among southern States

Test positivity rate of 13.5% marks a rise; Karnataka records 5.42% positivity, Andhra Pradesh 5.03%.

Kerala reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, testing 62,030 samples, and recorded a higher test positivity rate of 13.5%, compared to 12.2% the previous day.

Among active cases, 804 patients were critically ill and being treated in ICUs with 196 on ventilator support. The Health department added 26 deaths to the official list. Six of these deaths were reported from Thrissur, five each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, three each from Ernakulam and Kannur and two from Palakkad.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the maximum number of cases on Wedneday at 1,190, Kozhikode 1,158, Thrissur 946, Alapuzha 820, Kollam 742, Malappuram 668, Thiruvananthapuram 657, Kannur 566, Kottayam 526, Palakkad 417, Pathanamthitta 247, Kasaragod 200, Wayanad 132 and Idukki 100.

Telangana recorded 1,579 cases on Tuesday and five fatalities from COVID-19. Testing stood at 41,475 samples.

The new cases included 256 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 135 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 106 from Khammam, 102 from Rangareddy, 90 from Nalgonda and 87 from Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. The lowest figure of four cases was recorded in Narayanpet.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 3,746 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Wednesday.

Over a 24-hour period, 74,422 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 5.03% while the overall test positivity rate dropped to 10.91%.

The new cases and deaths were as follows: East Godavari (677 and 3), West Godavari (519 and 1), Krishna (503 and 5 ), Chittoor (437 and 3), Guntur (396 and 3), Anantapur (301 and 3), Srikakulam (167 and 1 ), Kadapa (166 and 1 ), Visakhapatnam (138 and 1), Vizianagaram (134 and 0), Prakasam (127 and 3), Nellore (116 and 3) and Kurnool (65 and 0).

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 5,872 new cases and 88 deaths.

While the positivity rate for the day reduced to 5.42%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.49%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,717 cases as well as 53 of the 88 deaths.

As many as 1,08,241 tests were conducted in 24 hours including 21,623 rapid antigen tests, raising the total number of tests to 69,52,835.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)