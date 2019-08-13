National

Arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor over ‘Hindu Pakistan’ remark

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

The BJP has demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

A city court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over his alleged remark that the BJP will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for creation of a “Hindu Pakistan”.

Mr. Tharoor’s alleged statement had sparked off a controversy with the saffron party demanding an apology from the Congress leader.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Dipanjan Sen issued a bailable warrant against Mr. Tharoor on a petition by lawyer Sumit Chowdhury, who claimed the statement promoted disharmony.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing again on September 24.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2019 9:26:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/arrest-warrant-against-shashi-tharoor-over-hindu-pakistan-remark/article29085457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY